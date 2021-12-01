Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Up 169.6% in November

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Applied Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

