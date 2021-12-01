Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AUSI stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Aura Systems has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.