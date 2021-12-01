Northern Trust Corp Has $471,000 Stock Position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Home Point Capital worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Home Point Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

