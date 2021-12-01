Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.28% of BBQ worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BBQ during the second quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BBQ during the second quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BBQ by 125.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BBQ during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BBQ by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BBQ opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBQ Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

