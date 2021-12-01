Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

