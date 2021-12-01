Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 8,699 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

