inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of inTEST worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in inTEST by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTT opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTT. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

