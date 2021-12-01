Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHG opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.50. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $27.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, Chairman Richard M. Frank purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian O. Casey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

