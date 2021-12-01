Northern Trust Corp Has $485,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.