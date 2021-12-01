Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIAN. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. VTB Capital began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cian has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE CIAN opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Cian has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

