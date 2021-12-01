Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up to $33.83

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.83, but opened at $35.49. Bumble shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 2,981 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.12.

Get Bumble alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.