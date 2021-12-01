AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $17.42

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $18.36. AerSale shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 5,562 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get AerSale alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,396,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AerSale by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 296,721 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.