ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $73.48

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.48, but opened at $78.05. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $79.71, with a volume of 23,905 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

