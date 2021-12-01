Short Interest in Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Rises By 128.0%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.8486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

