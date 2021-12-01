Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.87. Celularity shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CELU shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

