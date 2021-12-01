IAA (NYSE:IAA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.40

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.40 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

