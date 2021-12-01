TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,818,600 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the October 31st total of 4,969,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 293.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. TUI has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

