$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

