Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock worth $7,506,523. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after acquiring an additional 119,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

