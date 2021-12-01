Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of TROX opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tronox by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 478,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tronox by 96.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 21.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

