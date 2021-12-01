TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

