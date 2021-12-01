Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $550,200. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of -0.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

