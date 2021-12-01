Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Financial Review

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 22.44% 20.46% 6.19% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 4.16 $246.18 million $8.32 16.91 Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Walker & Dunlop and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus target price of $135.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.48%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 125.02%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Sunlight Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

