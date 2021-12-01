Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321.67 ($17.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

GFTU opened at GBX 1,174 ($15.34) on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,294.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,260.01.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

