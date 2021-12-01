Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, an increase of 194.5% from the October 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

HLDCY stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

HLDCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

