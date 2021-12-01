ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PKTX opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. ProtoKinetix has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.