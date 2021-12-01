AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,050.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,729.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,817.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,780.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,619.95. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 97.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

