Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Increases By 200.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Sound Bank stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. First Sound Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.
First Sound Bank Company Profile
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.