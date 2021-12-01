Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$80.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.19.

NYSE AEM opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

