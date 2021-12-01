Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $202.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.14.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $172.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion and a PE ratio of -14.28. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $2,553,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,039 shares of company stock valued at $137,796,473 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

