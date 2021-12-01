Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $410.70.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $422.19 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $452.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.