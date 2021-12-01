Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of AYLA stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.