Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.80 price target on the stock. VTB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.24.

Get Cian alerts:

NYSE:CIAN opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.