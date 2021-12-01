Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VG. Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Vonage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Vonage stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,524,270 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,939. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

