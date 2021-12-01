ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

ACMR stock opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.06. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.