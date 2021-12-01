RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RKLB. Cowen started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 21.60.

Shares of RocketLab stock opened at 15.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 14.45. RocketLab has a twelve month low of 9.50 and a twelve month high of 21.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $143,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

