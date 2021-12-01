HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after buying an additional 1,278,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth $13,176,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

