Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.21.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of -148.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

