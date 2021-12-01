Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Financial Analysis

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 10.39% 15.51% 8.61% Amkor Technology 9.56% 21.78% 10.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amkor Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.60%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 1.97 $58.12 million $2.61 18.82 Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.04 $338.14 million $2.26 9.54

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Amkor Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

