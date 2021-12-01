Contrasting Associated Capital Group (AC) and Its Rivals

Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Associated Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $18.98 million $18.82 million 8.72 Associated Capital Group Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 9.06

Associated Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group. Associated Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 532.84% 10.96% 8.09% Associated Capital Group Competitors 28.81% 16.82% 6.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Associated Capital Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Associated Capital Group Competitors 509 2254 2294 71 2.38

Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 20.68%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Associated Capital Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Associated Capital Group rivals beat Associated Capital Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

