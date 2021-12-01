PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $193.80

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 195.64 ($2.56), with a volume of 23320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.80 ($2.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £829.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.45%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

