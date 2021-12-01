easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 535 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

Get easyJet alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 620.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,495.95. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.