EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.65.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $4,673,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

