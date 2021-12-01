MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.