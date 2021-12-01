WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.77.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

