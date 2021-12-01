Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Down 12.8%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares fell 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70. 36,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 54,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.20 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.96.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.