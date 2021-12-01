Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Shares of ALK opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 303.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

