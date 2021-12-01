Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 231404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. On average, equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

