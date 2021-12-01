Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Short Interest Down 32.4% in November

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

