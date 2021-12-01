McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.26. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 219,081 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$583.17 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.